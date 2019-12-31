Depending on when you receive this newspaper, you will probably have crossed the threshold into 2020. Let me first take this opportunity to thank you for supporting this newspaper over the last decade and ask for your continued support in 2020.
As we approach this New Year, let’s hope and pray for a blessed year that brings more unity. I pray for unity among our local, state, and especially our national leaders. The folks in Washington can’t seem to figure out that we the people are screaming for more bipartisanship to address our country’s issues.
In 2020 this newspaper will be making some changes, including changes in design. It is my desire to bring a fresh new look to the newspaper as well as new feature content on the people that make up this wonderful community.
However, I need your help. If you...
Happy New Year!
