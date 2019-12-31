Ettie Juanell “Nell” Bland Summerall, age 95, of Baxley died Tuesday, December 24, 2019 at her residence under the care of GHC Hospice.
Mrs. Summerall was born November 9, 1924 in Appling County to the late Walter Bland and the late Ettie Waters Bland. She was a member of Ten Mile Creek Baptist Church and was a homemaker. Mrs. Summerall was named Miss Appling County in the early 40s.
In addition to her parents, Mrs. Summerall was preceded in death by her husband, David Lee Summerall, Jr., and a daughter, JoAnn S. Hutchinson.
Survivors include her daughter, Karen E. Campbell of Fairburn; son and daughter-in-law, David Lee III and Pat Summerall of Baxley; eight grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren; caregivers, Katrina Hunt, Regina Davis and Pattie Summerall also survive.
Funeral services were held Saturday, December 28, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at Ten Mile Creek Baptist Church with the Rev. Rick Brown and Rev. Jim Snell officiating.
Interment followed in the Church Cemetery.
Active Pallbearers were Willie Tillman, Dean Collins, Bill Campbell, George O’Quinn, Jerry Thomas and Eddie Miles.
Musical selections were rendered by Vic Brantley and Samantha Carter.
Funeral arrangements were under the direction of Swain Funeral Home.
ETTIE JUANELL “NELL” BLAND SUMMERALL
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)