Nobles Funeral Home and Crematory announces the funeral services for Mr. Dennis James Norris, US Navy Retired, age 73, who passed away Saturday, December 21, 2019 at his residence. He was a native of Richmond, VA living the past 35 years in Appling County. Mr. Norris was a member of the United States Navy, retiring after 22 years and a Vietnam War Veteran. He was an active member of the American Legion Post 26, the Jesup VFW 4583 serving as District Commander for many years and he was instrumental in the return of the Veterans’ Parade in Appling County after an absence of over 30 years.
Mr. Norris was preceded in death by his wife, Kathleen Butler Norris, parents and brother, Roger Norris.
Survivors include his son, James Norris and wife Andrea of Powder Springs; a grandson, Cooper Turner of Powder Springs; a brother, John Wayne Norris of Richmond, VA; a brother in-law and sister in-law, Doug and Rea Davis of Baxley and several nieces and nephews.
Funeral services were held Thursday, December 26, 2019, at 10:00 a.m. at the Georgia Veterans Cemetery in Glennville with the Reverend Rick Brown officiating.
Interment followed with United States Navy Honors.
Friends and family may sign the online guest book at noblesfh.com.
Nobles Funeral Home and Crematory was honored to serve the family of Mr. Dennis James Norris.
DENNIS JAMES NORRIS
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)