Rodney Murphy, age 64, of Baxley, passed away Wednesday, December 25, 2019 at his residence.
Mr. Murphy was born December 10, 1955 in Wayne County to the late Lebron Murphy and the late Helen Patton Murphy. He was a truck driver for Atlantic Coast Carrier.
In addition to his parents, Mr. Murphy was preceded in death by two brothers, J.C. Murphy and Carl Murphy and a sister, Sharon Creamer.
Survivors include his wife, Melba Jean Murphy of Baxley; a daughter and son-in-law, Alisha and Rocky Pittman of Baxley; sons and daughters-in-law, Shawn and Angela Murphy and Kelly and Michelle Murphy all of Baxley; sister, Bobbie Nell Raver of St. Augustine, FL; brother, Larry Murphy of St. Augustine, FL. Ten grandchildren also survive.
Funeral services were held Saturday, December 28, 2019 at 2:00 p.m. at Zion Church of God with the Rev. R.B. Gaskins and Rev. Mark Griffis officiating.
Interment followed in Zion Church of God Cemetery.
Active pallbearers were Stephen Wolfson, Cody Perry, Stacey Turner, Brad Turner, Ryan Perry, Bryan Perry, Daniel McGauley, Michael McGauley & Hayden Griffis.
Musical selections were rendered by Rev. Lamar Lee and Rev. Javan Anderson.
Arrangements were under the direction of Swain Funeral Home.
