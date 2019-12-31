WANDA GAY OXENDINE

Wanda Gay Oxendine, 81, of Baxley passed away Saturday, December 21, 2019.

Mrs. Oxendine was born July 8, 1938, in Appling County to the late John Carter and the late Mary Johnson Carter.  She was a member of Ten Mile Creek Baptist Church.  Mrs. Oxendine was an avid deer hunter and a homemaker.

In addition to her parents, Mrs. Oxendine was preceded in death by her husband, Lanier David “Kat” Oxendine, and sisters, Eulee Nelson, Toye Courson and Wesh Moorman.

Survivors include her son and daughter-in-law, John and Sandee Oxendine of Baxley; grandsons, Caleb, Michael and Isaac Oxendine.

Funeral services were held Monday, December 23, 2019, at 2:00 p.m. at Ten Mile Creek Baptist Church with the Rev. Allen Rea and Rev. Jim Snell officiating.
 
Interment followed in Ten Mile Creek Baptist Church Cemetery.

Active Pallbearers were Chris Hutchison, Courson Hutchison, Chip Craven, Wade Claxton, Clint Carter and Darrell Taylor.

Musical selections were rendered by Vic Brantley and Samantha Carter.

Arrangements were under the direction of Swain Funeral Home.
