Mrs. Sarah W. (Grandma) Moody was born to the late Edward and Peggy Williams. She completed her education at Appling Training School. She was last employed at ACE Hardware.

She was preceded in death by her husband Marion “Boy” Moody, Jr., daughters Cheryl Stripling and Arnieta Sellers; sisters, Irene Williams, Elula Cook (Willie), Elzira Newkirk (Joe), and Stella Oakmen (Odell).

She leaves to cherish her memories daughters, Beverly Wilkerson (Levy), Jacquelin Alderman (Jesse), Marsha M. Lyas, Marian M. McBride, Peggy Sumner (Carl), Brenda Barnum (Daniel); three adopted children: Joyce Skipper, Marva Parker, and Reginald Parker; two sisters-in-law-Toweezer Suber (Pinkie) and Carolyn Reeves; 25 grandchildren, 43 great grands, 8 great great grands, and a host of nieces, nephews and friends.

Funeral services were held Wednesday, December 18, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at St. James A.M.E. Church with Pastor Shirley Robinson presiding and Rev. Lester Foster giving the Eulogy.

Active pallbearers were grandsons.

Honorary pallbearers were Mae F. Ellis, Ruby Lee Rooks, Lizzie Simmons, and Minister Nettie Smith.

Musical selections were rendered by the congregation and Bishop Willie Cook.

Professional services were entrusted to Brown Funeral Home.
