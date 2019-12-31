J. L. GAY

J. L. Gay, age 83, of Baxley passed away Thursday, December 26, 2019 at Jeff Davis Hospital in Hazlehurst.
Mr. Gay was born May 17, 1936 in Appling County to the late Dan Gay and the late Matilda Davis Gay.  He was a faithful member of Riverside Baptist Church where he played the guitar for the choir and was also a former member of The Apostles. Mr. Gay was co-owner of Linda’s Carpet Gallery and was preceded in death by his wife, Linda Gay.

Survivors include his son and daughter-in-law, Laney and Tina Gay of Baxley; two grandchildren, Logan and Zachary Gay both of Baxley and a great-granddaughter, Cambry Gay.

Funeral services were held on Sunday, December 29, 2019 at 3:00 p.m. at Riverside Baptist Church with the Rev. Justin McLellan and Rev. Rick Brown officiating.

Interment followed in Carter Cemetery.

Active Pallbearers were Shane Youmans, Jeremy Hallman, Ian Carter, Austin “P-nut” Carter, Chris Jones and Wren Johnson.

Honorary Pallbearers were the Sr. Adult Class of Riverside Baptist Church.

Visitation was held one hour prior to the service at the church.

Arrangements are under the direction of Swain Funeral Home.
