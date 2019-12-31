Mark Melton to host community service

Posted by
Kelly Turner
in News
Tuesday, December 31. 2019
Comments (0)
Appling County Sheriff Mark Melton along with first responders and elected officials would like to cordially invite the community to the first Community-Wide Prayer Service of 2020. What better way to begin a new year than being unified as a community in one mind and one accord in prayer?

The service will take place on...

To continue reading this article subscribe to The Baxley News-Banner by calling 912-367-2468 or by following this link http://www.baxleynewsbanner.com/pages/online_edition.html
Bookmark and Share
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)
No comments
Add Comment
E-Mail addresses will not be displayed and will only be used for E-Mail notifications.

To prevent automated Bots from commentspamming, please enter the string you see in the image below in the appropriate input box. Your comment will only be submitted if the strings match. Please ensure that your browser supports and accepts cookies, or your comment cannot be verified correctly.
CAPTCHA

 
   
 
Submitted comments will be subject to moderation before being displayed.
 
Content copyright ©The Baxley News-Banner