Appling County Sheriff Mark Melton along with first responders and elected officials would like to cordially invite the community to the first Community-Wide Prayer Service of 2020. What better way to begin a new year than being unified as a community in one mind and one accord in prayer?
The service will take place on...
To continue reading this article subscribe to The Baxley News-Banner by calling 912-367-2468 or by following this link http://www.baxleynewsbanner.com/pages/online_edition.html
Mark Melton to host community service
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)