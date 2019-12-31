County arrests told

Posted by
Kelly Turner
in Headlines, News
Tuesday, December 31. 2019
Comments (0)
The following are arrests made in Appling County from December 20 through 26.

Dec. 20, Tony Lee Morton, age 31, of Lakeland, Florida, was arrested for two counts of failure to appear for fingerprintable charge.

Dec. 21, Ronald Michael Hunter, age 45, of Surrency, was arrested for driving under the influence drugs/alcohol, failure to drive within single lane, littering highway, and open container in vehicle.

Dec. 21, Gregory Dale Love, age 34, of Baxley, was arrested for child support.

Dec. 21, Trevor William Vernier, age 22, of Vero Beach, Florida, was arrested for marijuana-possess less than one ounce, possession and use of drug related objects, speeding, driving under the influence of alcohol, and reckless driving.

Dec. 23, Lance Earl Carter, age 31, of Hazlehurst, was arrested for burglary-second degree and criminal trespass.

Dec. 23, Davonte Lashon Foster, age 24, of Baxley, was arrested for aggravated assault, disorderly conduct, and kidnapping...

To continue reading this article subscribe to The Baxley News-Banner by calling 912-367-2468 or by following this link http://www.baxleynewsbanner.com/pages/online_edition.html
Bookmark and Share
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)
No comments
Add Comment
E-Mail addresses will not be displayed and will only be used for E-Mail notifications.

To prevent automated Bots from commentspamming, please enter the string you see in the image below in the appropriate input box. Your comment will only be submitted if the strings match. Please ensure that your browser supports and accepts cookies, or your comment cannot be verified correctly.
CAPTCHA

 
   
 
Submitted comments will be subject to moderation before being displayed.
 
Content copyright ©The Baxley News-Banner