The following are arrests made in Appling County from December 20 through 26.
Dec. 20, Tony Lee Morton, age 31, of Lakeland, Florida, was arrested for two counts of failure to appear for fingerprintable charge.
Dec. 21, Ronald Michael Hunter, age 45, of Surrency, was arrested for driving under the influence drugs/alcohol, failure to drive within single lane, littering highway, and open container in vehicle.
Dec. 21, Gregory Dale Love, age 34, of Baxley, was arrested for child support.
Dec. 21, Trevor William Vernier, age 22, of Vero Beach, Florida, was arrested for marijuana-possess less than one ounce, possession and use of drug related objects, speeding, driving under the influence of alcohol, and reckless driving.
Dec. 23, Lance Earl Carter, age 31, of Hazlehurst, was arrested for burglary-second degree and criminal trespass.
Dec. 23, Davonte Lashon Foster, age 24, of Baxley, was arrested for aggravated assault, disorderly conduct, and kidnapping...
To continue reading this article subscribe to The Baxley News-Banner by calling 912-367-2468 or by following this link http://www.baxleynewsbanner.com/pages/online_edition.html
County arrests told
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)