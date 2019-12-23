LEGALS FOR 12-25-2019

NOTICE OF SALE UNDER POWER
GEORGIA, APPLING COUNTY
By virtue of a Power of Sale contained in that certain Security Deed from JUANITA HOPKINS to TAYLOR BEAN AND WHITAKER MORTGAGE CORP., dated April 2, 1999, recorded April 16, 1999, in Deed Book 324, Page 496 , Appling County, Georgia Records, said Security Deed having been given to secure a Note of even date in the original principal amount of Thirty-Six Thousand and 00/100 dollars ($36,000.00), with interest thereon as provided for therein, said Security Deed having been last sold, assigned and transferred to Bayview Loan Servicing, LLC, a Delaware Limited Liability Company, there will be sold at public outcry to the highest bidder for cash at the Appling County Courthouse, within the legal hours of sale on the first Tuesday in January, 2020, all property described in said Security Deed including but not limited to the following described property:
ALL THAT TRACT OR PARCEL OF LAND LYING AND BEING IN THE SECOND LAND DISTRICT OF APPLING COUNTY, GEORGIA, ORIGINAL LAND LOT NUMBER 331, AND BEING DESCRIBED ACCORDING TO A PLAT PREPARED BY MERLIN J TOMBERLIN SURVEYOR NO. 2477, DATED 3/10/99 AS FOLLOWS: BEGINNING AT AN IRON PIN SET AT THE CORNER FORMED BY THE INTERSECTION OF THE NORTH SIDE OF BAY STREET A.K.A. ZOAR ROAD WITH THE WEST SIDE OF COOK STREET; THENCE RUN NORTH 82 DEGREES 34 MINUTES 27 SECONDS WEST A DISTANCE OF 100 FEET TO AN IRON PIN; THENCE NORTH 10 DEGREES 00 MINUTES 00 SECONDS EAST A DISTANCE OF 169.57 FEET TO AN IRON PIN; THENCE SOUTH 79 DEGREES 28 MINUTES 07 SECONDS EAST A DISTANCE OF 99.90 FEET TO AN IRON PIN; THENCE SOUTH 10 DEGREES 00 MINUTES 00 SECONDS WEST A DISTANCE OF 164.15 FEET TO SAID POINT OF BEGINNING.
Said legal description being controlling, however the property is more commonly known as 21 COOK ST, BAXLEY, GA 31513.
The indebtedness secured by said Security Deed has been and is hereby declared due because of default under the terms of said Security Deed. The indebtedness remaining in default, this sale will be made for the purpose of paying the same, all expenses of the sale, including attorneys’ fees (notice to collect same having been given) and all other payments provided for under the terms of the Security Deed.
Said property will be sold on an “as-is” basis without any representation, warranty or recourse against the above-named or the undersigned. The sale will also be subject to the following items which may affect the title: any outstanding ad valorem taxes (including taxes which are a lien, whether or not now due and payable); the right of redemption of any taxing authority; matters which would be disclosed by an accurate survey or by an inspection of the property; all zoning ordinances; assessments; liens; encumbrances; restrictions; covenants, and any other matters of record superior to said Security Deed.
To the best of the knowledge and belief of the undersigned, the owner and party in possession of the property is JUANITA HOPKINS, WANDA JOY WRIGHT, or tenants(s).
The sale will be conducted subject (1) to confirmation that the sale is not prohibited under the U.S. Bankruptcy Code and (2) to final confirmation and audit of the status of the loan with the holder of the Security Deed.
Please note that, pursuant to O.C.G.A. § 44-14-162.2, you are not entitled by law to an amendment or modification of the terms of your loan. The entity having full authority to negotiate, amend or modify all terms of the loan (although not required by law to do so) is: BAYVIEW LOAN SERVICING,LLC, Loss Mitigation Dept., 4425 Ponce de Leon Blvd., 5th Floor, Coral Gables, FL 33146, Telephone Number: 800-771-0299.
BAYVIEW LOAN SERVICING, LLC, A DELAWARE LIMITED LIABILITY COMPANY
as Attorney in Fact for
JUANITA HOPKINS
THE BELOW LAW FIRM MAY BE HELD TO BE ACTING AS A DEBT COLLECTOR, UNDER FEDERAL LAW. IF SO, ANY INFORMATION OBTAINED WILL BE USED FOR THAT PURPOSE.
Attorney Contact: Rubin Lublin, LLC, 3145 Avalon Ridge Place, Suite 100, Peachtree Corners, GA 30071
Telephone Number: (877) 813-0992 Case No. BVF-19-05909-1
12/11, 12/18, 12/25 & 1/1
NOTICE OF SALE UNDER POWER GEORGIA, APPLING COUNTY
THIS IS AN ATTEMPT TO COLLECT A DEBT. ANY INFORMATION OBTAINED WILL BE USED FOR THAT PURPOSE.
Under and by virtue of the power of sale contained in that certain Security Deed dated November 16, 2004, given by Jason R. Medders to Ameris Bank, successor-by-merger with Atlantic Coast Bank, (“Lender”), and recorded in Deed Book 397, Page 475, Appling County, Georgia records, as renewed, amended, modified or otherwise restated by that certain Modification Agreement dated April 11, 2017 and recorded in Deed Book 541, Page 431, aforesaid records (the “Security Deed”), conveying the after-described property to secure that certain Note, executed by Jason R. Medders, dated November 16, 2004, in the original principal amount of $49,000.00 (the “Note”), with interest thereon as set forth therein, there will be sold at public outcry to the highest bidder for cash before the courthouse door of Appling County, Georgia within the legal hours of sale on the first Tuesday in January, 2020, the following described property:
All that tract or parcel of land lying, being and situate in the Second Land District of Appling County, Georgia, consisting of 2.0 acres, more or less, of Lot of Land No. 132 and being bound, now or formerly, as follows: North and East by other lands of Steve R. Medders, the line being agreed upon and described on the below referenced plat; South by the northern right of way of Annette Lane; and West by lands of Annette Cauley, the run of a branch dividing. The above tract of land is more particularly described by a survey and plat thereof by Charles W. Johnson Jr., dated April 25, 2004, copy of which is recorded with a Warranty Deed from Steve R. Medders to Jason R. Medders dated May 11, 2004 and recorded in Deed Book 390, Page 134 on May 13, 2004, in the Office of the Clerk of Superior Court, Appling County, Georgia
The debt secured by said Security Deed has been and is hereby declared due because of, among other possible events of default, failure to pay the indebtedness as and when due and in the manner provided in the Note and Security Deed. The debt remaining in default, this sale will be made for the purpose of paying the same and all expenses of this sale, as provided in Security Deed and by law, including attorney’s fees (notice of intent to collect attorney’s fees having been given).
Said property will be sold subject to any outstanding ad valorem taxes (including taxes which are a lien, but not yet due and payable), any matters which might be disclosed by an accurate survey and inspection of the property, any assessments, liens, encumbrances, zoning ordinances, restrictions, covenants, and matters of record superior to the Security Deed first set out above.
The entity that has full authority to negotiate, amend, and modify all terms of the mortgage with the debtor is: Ameris Bank, Special Assets, 7825 Baymeadows Way, Suite 200B, Jacksonville, FL 32256; (904) 292-3711. Please understand that the secured creditor is not required by law to negotiate, amend, or modify the terms of the mortgage instrument.
To the best knowledge and belief of the undersigned, the party in possession of the property is Jason R. Medders or a tenant or tenants and said property is more commonly known as 1100 Medders Road, Baxley, GA 31513.
The sale will be conducted subject (1) to confirmation that the sale is not prohibited under the U.S. Bankruptcy Code and (2) to final confirmation and audit of the status of the loan with the holder of the security deeds.
Ameris Bank
as Attorney in Fact for
Jason R. Medders
Jessica F. Hubbartt, Esq.
Mabry & McClelland, LLP
2200 Century Pkwy. N.E.
Suite 1000
Atlanta, GA 30345
678-365-4013
12/11, 12/18, 12/25 & 1/1
STATE OF GEORGIA,
APPLING COUNTY.
NOTICE OF SALE UNDER POWER
Under and by virtue of the power of sale contained in that certain Deed to Secure Debt and Security Agreement from GREG D. BLACK to PEOPLES STATE BANK & TRUST dated October 15, 2013, and recorded in Deed Book 503, Pages 655-659, of the records of the Office of the Clerk of Superior Court of Appling County, Georgia (hereinafter the “Security Deed”), which Security Deed was subsequently modified by Modification of Security Deed from Gregory Black to Pineland Bank dated January 31, 2017, and recorded in Deed Book 538, Pages 469-470, of the records of the Office of the Clerk of Superior Court of Appling County, Georgia; which Security Deed was subsequently modified by Modification of Security Deed from Greg D. Black to Pineland Bank dated April 3, 2018, and recorded in Deed Book 550, Pages 755-756, of the records of the Office of the Clerk of Superior Court of Appling County, Georgia, said Security Deed having been given to secure a note from Greg D. Black to Pineland Bank dated April 3, 2018, in the original principal amount of Thirty Two Thousand Four Hundred Ten and 50/100 Dollars ($32,410.50) (hereinafter the “Note”), with interest thereon as provided in said Note, which Note was subsequently modified by Modification of Promissory Note from Greg D. Black to Pineland Bank dated May 6, 2019, which Note was subsequently modified by Modification of Promissory Note from Greg D. Black to Pineland Bank dated August 1, 2019, Pineland Bank, as the present holder of said Note, has declared the entire indebtedness evidenced by the said Note due and payable because of, among other possible events of default, the failure to pay the indebtedness as and when due and in the manner provided in the Note and Security Deed, and pursuant to the power of sale contained in said Security Deed, the undersigned will sell at public outcry during the legal hours of sale before the door of the Courthouse in Appling County, Georgia, on the first Tuesday in January, 2020, being January 7, 2020, to the highest bidder for cash, the following described property:
All that tract or parcel of land lying and being in Land Lot No. 142 of the Second Land District of Appling County, Georgia, consisting of 5.627 acres, more or less, and being more particularly described according to that certain plat of survey by Everett Tomberlin and Associates, certified by Everett Tomberlin, GRLS No. 2922, dated June 17, 2013, recorded in the Office of the Clerk of Superior Court of Appling County, Georgia, in Plat Book 20, Page 97, and incorporated herein for a more full and complete description and all other purposes.
To the best of the undersigned’s knowledge and belief, the party in possession or control of said real property is Greg D. Black or persons or entities occupying said real property as tenants or lessees thereof. Said property is more commonly known as Tax Map 0052 021B, Red Oak Road, Baxley, GA 31513.
Notice has been and is hereby given of intention to enforce provisions for collection of attorney’s fees in accordance with legal requirements and the terms of said Note and Security Deed.
The individual that has the full authority to negotiate, amend, and modify all terms of the mortgage is Kathy Mayers, who can be contacted by telephone at (912) 705-1105, or in writing at 72 E. Parker Street, Baxley, Georgia 31513.
Said property will be sold subject to any and all unpaid ad valorem taxes (including taxes which are a lien, but are not yet due and payable), any matters which might be disclosed by an accurate survey and inspection of the property, any assessments, liens, encumbrances, zoning ordinances, restrictions, covenants, easements, and other matters of record superior to the Security Deed first set out above.
The sale will be conducted subject (1) to confirmation that the sale is not prohibited under the U.S. Bankruptcy Code and (2) to final confirmation and audit of the status of the loan with the holder of the Deed to Secure Debt. The proceeds of the sale will be used as follows: (1) to pay the expenses of said sale; (2) to pay the sums secured by said Deed to Secure Debt;(3) the balance, if any, according to law.
Pineland Bank, as Attorney in Fact for Greg D. Black
KRIS KNOX, P.C.
Attorney for Pineland Bank
37 Tippins Street, Suite B
Baxley, Georgia 31513
(912) 367-9960
THIS LAW FIRM IS ATTEMPTING TO COLLECT A DEBT. ANY INFORMATION OBTAINED WILL BE USED FOR THAT PURPOSE.
Ad run dates: December 11, 2019, December 18, 2019, December 25, 2019, and January 1, 2020
IN THE PROBATE COURT OF APPLING COUNTY
STATE OF GEORGIA
IN RE: ESTATE OF Sherry Ann Roach
DECEASED
ESTATE NO. 2019-126
PETITION FOR LETTERS OF ADMINISTRATION
NOTICE
TO: Whom it may concern: has petitioned for (Damon Ronald Roach) to be appointed Administrator(s) of the estate of Sherry Ann Roach deceased, of said County. (The Petitioner has also applied for waiver of bond and/or grant of certain powers contained in O.C.G.A. § 53-12-261.) All interested parties are hereby notified to show cause why said Petition should not be granted. All objections to the Petition must be in writing, setting forth the grounds of any such objections, and must be filed with the Court on or before January 01, 2020.
BE NOTIFIED FURTHER: All objections to the Petition must be in writing, setting forth the grounds of any such objections. All objections should be sworn to before a notary public or before a Probate Court Clerk, and fling fees must be tendered with your objections, unless you qualify to file as an indigent party. Contact Probate Court personnel for the required amount of filing fees. If any objections are filed, a hearing will be (scheduled at a later date). If no objections are filed, the Petition may be granted without a hearing.
Diane Hallman
Judge of the Probate Court
36 S. Main St.
Baxley, Ga. 31513
(912) 367-8114
12/11, 12/18, 12/25 & 1/1
STATE OF GEORGIA,
APPLING COUNTY.
NOTICE OF SALE UNDER POWER
Under and by virtue of the power of sale contained in that certain Deed to Secure Debt and Security Agreement from GREG BLACK to PEOPLES STATE BANK & TRUST, dated August 31, 2007, and recorded in Deed Book 436, Pages 193-198, of the records of the Office of the Clerk of Superior Court of Appling County, Georgia, (hereinafter the “Security Deed”), which Security Deed was modified by Modification of Security Deed from Greg D. Black to Pineland Bank, dated April 3, 2018, and recorded in Deed Book 550, Pages 757-758, of the records of the Office of the Clerk of Superior Court of Appling County, Georgia, said Security Deed having been given to secure a note from Greg D. Black to Pineland Bank dated April 3, 2018, in the original principal amount of Thirty Two Thousand Four Hundred Ten and 50/100 Dollars ($32,410.50) (hereinafter the “Note”), with interest thereon as provided in said Note, which Note was subsequently modified by Modification of Promissory Note from Greg D. Black to Pineland Bank dated May 6, 2019, which Note was subsequently modified by Modification of Promissory Note from Greg D. Black to Pineland Bank dated August 1, 2019, Pineland Bank, as the present holder of said Note, has declared the entire indebtedness evidenced by the said Note due and payable because of, among other possible events of default, the failure to pay the indebtedness as and when due and in the manner provided in the Note and Security Deed, and pursuant to the power of sale contained in said Security Deed, the undersigned will sell at public outcry during the legal hours of sale before the door of the Courthouse in Appling County, Georgia, on the first Tuesday in January, 2020, being January 7, 2020, to the highest bidder for cash, the following described property:
All that tract or parcel of land lying and being in Land Lot No. 349 of the Second Land District of Appling County, Georgia, consisting of 0.453 acre, more or less, and being designated as TRACT “A” on the herinbelow described plat, and being more particularly described as follows: Beginning at a point located on the Southwestern right of way of County Road 558 (50’ROW), said point being the Northeast corner of lands owned by Baxley Federal Savings Bank; thence along and with said right of way South 55 degrees 54 minutes 44 seconds East 53.51 feet to a point; thence South 37 degrees 55 minutes 12 seconds West 266.82 feet to a point; thence North 62 degrees 42 minutes 00 seconds West 78.07 feet to a point; thence North 61 degrees 09 minutes 00 seconds West 15.56 feet to a point; thence North 45 degrees 47 minutes 20 seconds East 282.75 feet to the Point of Beginning. For a more particular description, reference is hereby made to that certain survey and plat thereof prepared by Denean W. Dixon, GRLS No. 1647, dated August 6, 2007, recorded in the Office of the Clerk of Superior Court of Appling County, Georgia, in Plat Book 18, Page 517, and incorporated herein for all purposes.
This being a portion of the property conveyed to Jerry Johnson and Greg Black from Donnie G. Head by deed dated April 19, 2007, and recorded in the Office of the Clerk of Superior Court of Appling County, Georgia in Deed Book 430, Page 188.
To the best of the undersigned’s knowledge and belief, the party in possession or control of said real property is Greg Black or persons or entities occupying said real property as tenants or lessees thereof. Said property is more commonly known as 689 Max Deen Dr. SW, Baxley, GA 31513.
Notice has been and is hereby given of intention to enforce provisions for collection of attorney’s fees in accordance with legal requirements and the terms of said Note and Security Deed.
The individual that has the full authority to negotiate, amend, and modify all terms of the mortgage is Kathy Mayers, who can be contacted by telephone at (912) 705-1105, or in writing at 72 E. Parker Street, Baxley, Georgia 31513.
Said property will be sold subject to any and all unpaid ad valorem taxes (including taxes which are a lien, but are not yet due and payable), any matters which might be disclosed by an accurate survey and inspection of the property, any assessments, liens, encumbrances, zoning ordinances, restrictions, covenants, easements, and other matters of record superior to the Security Deed first set out above.
The sale will be conducted subject (1) to confirmation that the sale is not prohibited under the U.S. Bankruptcy Code and (2) to final confirmation and audit of the status of the loan with the holder of the Deed to Secure Debt.
The proceeds of the sale will be used as follows: (1) to pay the expenses of said sale; (2) to pay the sums secured by said Deed to Secure Debt;(3) the balance, if any, according to law.
Pineland Bank, as Attorney in Fact for Greg Black
KRIS KNOX, P.C.
Attorney for Pineland Bank
37 Tippins Street, Suite B
Baxley, Georgia 31513
(912) 367-9960
THIS LAW FIRM IS ATTEMPTING TO COLLECT A DEBT. ANY INFORMATION OBTAINED WILL BE USED FOR THAT PURPOSE.
Ad run dates: December 11, 2019, December 18, 2019, December 25, 2019, and January 1, 2020
12-11, 12-18, 12-25 & 1-1
IN THE PROBATE COURT OF APPLING COUNTY
STATE OF GEORGIA
IN RE: ESTATE OF Teresa Darlene Cezar
DECEASED
ESTATE NO. 2019-125
PETITION FOR LETTERS OF ADMINISTRATION
NOTICE
TO: Whom it may concern: has petitioned for (Ellen Creason) to be appointed Administrator(s) of the estate of Teresa Darlene Cezar deceased, of said County. (The Petitioner has also applied for waiver of bond and/or grant of certain powers contained in O.C.G.A. § 53-12-261.) All interested parties are hereby notified to show cause why said Petition should not be granted. All objections to the Petition must be in writing, setting forth the grounds of any such objections, and must be filed with the Court on or before January 10, 2020.
BE NOTIFIED FURTHER: All objections to the Petition must be in writing, setting forth the grounds of any such objections. All objections should be sworn to before a notary public or before a Probate Court Clerk, and fling fees must be tendered with your objections, unless you qualify to file as an indigent party. Contact Probate Court personnel for the required amount of filing fees. If any objections are filed, a hearing will be (scheduled at a later date). If no objections are filed, the Petition may be granted without a hearing.
Diane Hallman
Judge of the Probate Court
36 S. Main St.
Baxley, Ga. 31513
(912) 367-8114
12/11, 12/18, 12/25, 1/1
IN THE PROBATE COURT OF APPLING COUNTY
STATE OF GEORGIA
IN RE: Estate of BRUCE S. WOLFSON, deceased
All creditors of the estate of Bruce S. Wolfson, deceased, late of Appling County, Georgia, are hereby notified to render their demands to the undersigned according to law, and all persons indebted to said estate are required to make immediate payment to the undersigned.
This 26th day of November, 2019.
Carolyn Wolfson, Executor
Estate of Bruce S. Wolfson
173 Joey Lane
Baxley, Georgia 31513
J. Alexander Johnson
JohnsonFloyd LLP
132 W. Parker Street
Baxley, Georgia 31513
912-367-9000
jajohnson@jajlaw.com
12/18, 12/25, 1/1 & 1/8
IN THE PROBATE COURT OF APPLING COUNTY
STATE OF GEORGIA
IN RE: ESTATE OF Frances E. Lewis
DECEASED
ESTATE NO. 2019-126
PETITION FOR LETTERS OF ADMINISTRATION
NOTICE
TO: Whom it may concern: Eileen L. Stone has petitioned for (Eileen L. Stone) to be appointed Administrator(s) of the estate of Frances E. Lewis deceased, of said County. (The Petitioner has also applied for waiver of bond and/or grant of certain powers contained in O.C.G.A. § 53-12-261.) All interested parties are hereby notified to show cause why said Petition should not be granted. All objections to the Petition must be in writing, setting forth the grounds of any such objections, and must be filed with the Court on or before January 10, 2020.
BE NOTIFIED FURTHER: All objections to the Petition must be in writing, setting forth the grounds of any such objections. All objections should be sworn to before a notary public or before a Probate Court Clerk, and filing fees must be tendered with your objections, unless you qualify to file as an indigent party. Contact Probate Court personnel for the required amount of filing fees. If any objections are filed, a hearing will be (scheduled at a later date). If no objections are filed, the Petition may be granted without a hearing.
Diane Hallman
Judge of the Probate Court
36 S. Main St.
Baxley, Ga. 31513
(912) 367-8114
