My father, Max, had a long-standing tradition every year around the Gardner household. No matter what was happening, he would make our family cease all secular Christmas celebrations, gather us all together in one room and remind us what the season is truly about. Dad would pull out his Bible and simply read the story of the Christ’s birth found in Luke 2. Here is a portion of the story of God’s greatest gift to mankind.
And it came to pass in those days, that there went out a decree from Caesar Augustus that all the world should be taxed.
(And this taxing was first made when Cyrenius was governor of Syria.)
And all went to be taxed, every one into his own city.
And Joseph also went up from Galilee, out of the city of Nazareth, into Judaea, unto the city of David, which is called Bethlehem; (because he was of the house and lineage of David:)
To be taxed with Mary his espoused wife, being great with child.
And so it was, that, while they were there, the days were accomplished that she should be delivered.
And she brought forth her firstborn son, and wrapped him in swaddling clothes, and laid him in a manger; because there was no room for them in the inn.
And there were in the same country...
Merry Christmas
