Linda Ward Monismith, age 80, of Live Oak, FL, after years of battling Alzheimer’s passed away surrounded by her family on December 14, 2019.
Linda was born July 18, 1939 in Adel to the late John B. Patrick and Ila Jean Dykes Ward. She is preceded in death by her husband Roger Wayne Monismith.
She is survived by her children Randy Monismith (& Myra) of Gainesville, FL, Schvonia M. Starr (& Gene) of Baxley, Jay Monismith (& Nicole) of Tallahassee, FL and Teri Phillips of Sewanee, TN, grandchildren David Monismith (& Ashton), Hailey Monismith, Geavonna Starr, Gene A. Starr, III, Annah Monismith, Bree Monismith, Georgia Monismith, and Raymie Mohr and many nieces and nephews also survive.
Mrs. Monismith was born in Adel but grew up in Gainesville where her parents started Ward’s Supermarket. She attended Gainesville High School. She worked as a bookkeeper, as well as a cosmetologist, co-owned a store with her husband, and eventually had her own child care service for many years as well. In her spare time, Mrs. Monismith enjoyed art, creating lovely sketches as well as many other creations. Her favorite place to be was the beach - any beach - with her family.
Linda loved her family and enjoyed spending time with all of them. It’s fitting that she will be with Jesus for Christmas as it was one of her favorite times of the year!
A memorial service was held Saturday, December 21, 2019 at 2:00 p.m. in the chapel of Daniels Funeral Home in Live Oak, FL. Reverend Pat Chewing presided over the service.
Daniels Funeral Home is in charge of all funeral arrangements.
LINDA WARD MONISMITH
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)