Rev. Kenneth Reinhold Banker, age 77 of Surrency, died Saturday, December 14, 2019 at his residence under the care of Comfort Care Hospice.
Rev. Banker was born January 8, 1942, in Southfield Township, Michigan to the late Reinhold Leo Banker and the late Lois Francis Quick Banker. He pastored for nearly 40 years in United Methodist Churches in Oklahoma and Georgia. Rev. Banker was a veteran of the United States Army.
In addition to his parents, Mr. Banker is preceded in death by a sister, Myrna Jenkins.
Survivors include his wife of 56 years, Carolyn Banker of Surrency; daughters, Tammy (Clayton) Phillips of Sedalia, MO, Diana (Robert) Paulk of Cartersville, Barbara (Kenny) Blaney of Gaffney, SC, Denise (Wesley) Gilliard of Nicholls, Linda (Brian) Mercier of Surrency, and Becky (Philip) Palmer of Ochlocknee; son, David (Cathy) Banker of Stockbridge; sisters, Judy Coon and Luci Banker both of Michigan and Mary Baisch of Florida; brothers, Dennis (Donna) Banker of Michigan and Bernard Banker of Aragon, and Joseph (Sue) Layton of Florida; 24 grandchildren and 20 great grandchildren also survive.
Funeral services were held Wednesday, December 18, at 11:00 a.m. at Bethel United Methodist Church. The Rev. Steve Long and Rev. David Herndon officiated. Eulogies were given by his brothers, Dennis Banker and Bernard Banker.
Interment followed in the Georgia Veterans’ Memorial Cemetery in Glennville at 1:00 PM.
Active pallbearers were Nolan Riley, Brett Banker, Justin Banker, Austin Banker, Brian Mercier, Jared Riley, Brandon Carlisle, Dalton Palmer, Paul Phillips and Derek Phillips
Musical selections were rendered by Donna Banker and Amber Gilliard.
Remembrances may be made to the American Alzheimer’s Association.
Arrangements were under the direction of Swain Funeral Home.
