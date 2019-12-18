The fir tree has a long association with Christianity and began in Germany almost 1,000 years ago when St. Boniface, who converted the German people to Christianity, was said to have come across a group of pagans worshipping an oak tree. In anger, St Boniface is said to have cut down the oak tree and to his amazement a young fir tree sprang up from the roots of the oak tree. St. Boniface took this as a sign of the Christian faith. But it was not until the 16th century that fir trees were brought indoors at Christmas time. This is only one of the many tales of the origin of the Christmas tree.
Sitting here at the computer, I watch my Christmas tree glitter and twinkle a few feet away. As long as I can remember, I have loved this tradition. Usually up the weekend after Thanksgiving, my tree stands at least until January 2. I want to savor every angle of its beauty.
Though not expensive, many of the ornaments are rare. The curly ribbon that adorned our oldest son’s first Christmas tree has a place of honor near the top, right beside the paper bells that our middle son, Jakey, made in kindergarten. On a first-grade paper ornament, Josh’s grin lacks...
O Christmas Tree
