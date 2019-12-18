Interestingly enough, one of the most paralyzing thoughts for people exists in the area of security. Or at least, the lack thereof when it comes to the home and their family’s safety. There have been numerous reports of people’s privacy being violated by way of an increasingly popular security device called “Ring,” which is owned by Amazon. The founder and chief executive officer, Mr. Jeff Bezos, also owns the Washington Post.
Ironically, it was his news publication that reported on Thursday of last week that a northern Mississippi family had recently moved into their first home only to soon discover they’d unknowingly given access to an unwelcome visitor. The report by Ms. Allyson Chiu detailed that eight year-old Alyssa LeMay heard strange sounds and music coming from her bedroom and entered expecting to find one of the two younger sisters with whom the room is shared.
According to details, after the young girl discovered the room was empty, she then wandered around the unoccupied space only for the mysterious song to abruptly stop. Moments later, a man’s voice sounded, “Hello there.”
Oddly enough, it wasn’t Alyssa’s father who was elsewhere inside the family’s house. The faceless voice...
Home (in)security
