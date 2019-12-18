Franklin D. Ray, Sr., age 82, passed away on December 12, 2019 at his home in Baxley.
He is survived by his wife of 62 years, Lee Ada Branch Ray, and three children: Kay Amsler, married to Tom, of New Bern, NC; Janisse Ray, married to Raven Waters, of Reidsville, and Franklin D. “Dell” Ray, Jr., married to Rita Carter Ray, of Baxley.
He leaves behind four grandchildren: Silas Ray-Burns of Northampton, MA; Ian Amsler of New Bern, NC; Carlin “C.J.” Ray of Baxley; and Skye Ray-Waters of Reidsville.
Mr. Ray is predeceased by one son, Stephen Carlos Ray.
He was born August 19, 1937, in Baxley to Clyo Woodard and Charlie Joe Ray. He was one of eight children, and is survived by a brother, Gene, married to Carolyn, of Baxley, as well as many nieces and nephews.
Mr. Ray ran a salvage business all his adult life. He was a gifted salesman, an avid collector, and a renowned storyteller. He was adept at machines and could repair guns, watches, tractors, cars, and almost anything else with metal parts. He was a machinist, welder, carpenter, and land surveyor, a skill he learned from his grandfather. A scholar of the Bible and a deeply religious man, he briefly started his own church before turning to the Apostolic Faith. Mr. Ray loved to read nonfiction, especially encyclopedias.
Mr. Ray died after a long battle with Alzheimer’s. The family thanks the staff of Comfort Care Hospice for their support during this difficult time.
He was buried on Saturday, Dec. 14, 2019 in a private service at Carter Cemetery.
Arrangements were under the direction of Swain Funeral Home.
