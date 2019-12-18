Nobles Funeral Home and Crematory announces the funeral services for Mr. Elvis Eugene Hanson, age 62, who passed away Monday, December 9, 2019, at his residence. He was a native of Nashville, TN, spending most of his life in Wahneta, FL, before moving to Baxley eight years ago. Mr. Hanson enjoyed fishing, stock car racing and spending time with his family.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Carl and Macon Bain Hanson; three brothers, Oscar “Peewee” Hanson, Carl Lee Hanson and Freman Hanson and one sister, Belinda Smith.
Survivors include his wife, Wanda Hanson; one son, Bradley Hanson and fiancé Kristina; five grandchildren, ChyAnn Waye, Chelsea Cochran, Kimberly Mobley, Jaleigh Hamilton and Patsy Hanson; four sisters, Deborah Barker and husband Dale, Teresa Johnson, Carlene Hanson and Charlene Brockman, and several other family members also survive.
Funeral services were held Saturday, December 14, 2019, at 11:00 a.m. from the Nobles Funeral Home Chapel with the Reverend Caleb Folsom officiating.
Interment followed in the Omega Cemetery.
Visitation was held one hour prior to funeral services at the funeral home.
Active Pallbearers were John Smith, Kenny Smith, Adam Smith, Jonathan Smith and Ashton Smith.
Honorary pallbearer was Tyler Smith.
Nobles Funeral Home and Crematory was honored to serve the family of Mr. Elvis Eugene Hanson.
ELVIS EUGENE HANSON
