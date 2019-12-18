SYLVESTER “BO” GRIFFIN

Kelly Turner
Wednesday, December 18. 2019
Sylvester “Bo” Griffin, Jr., age 58, of Baxley passed away Wednesday, December 11, 2019 at his residence.
Mr. Griffin was born September 20, 1961 in Appling County to the late Sylvester Griffin, Sr. and the late Claire Madelaine Rondeau Griffin.  He was retired from the United States Navy having served during Desert Storm, Iraqi Freedom and the Middle East Conflict.

Survivors include his daughter, Samantha Claire Griffin of Collins; a son, Sylvester “BJ” Griffin, III of Sanford, NC; sisters, Deanna Johnson and Denise Roberson both of Baxley; and grandchildren, Kinsley Trevino of Collins and Crossan Griffin of Sanford, NC.

Funeral services were held Saturday, December 14, 2019 at 2:00 p.m. at the Chapel of Swain Funeral Home with Rev. Rick Brown & Randall Odum officiating.

Interment followed in Miles Chapel Cemetery with Military Honors.

Active Pallbearers were Larry Crosby, Terry Crosby, Keith Crosby, Jamie Williams, Carroll Carver and Lonnie Lightsey.

Remembrances may be made to Fisher-House Foundation for Military Families. (fisherhouse.org)

Arrangements were under the direction of Swain Funeral Home.
