Robert M. “Mike” Floyd, 64, of Odum, died Wednesday, December 11, 2019. The Savannah native and former Richmond Hill resident lived in Appling County the past 10 years and was a Seventh Day Adventist. Mike was a 22-year Senior Chief Petty Officer retired from the U.S. Coast Guard who served as a Coast Guard Instructor in Yorktown, Virginia, was a Vessel Engineer, played with the Military Golf Team, and was a Coast Guard Representative who spoke to Congress. He also worked as General Manager of Alloy Industrial and Crane Company. He was predeceased by his son, Robert Michael “Robbie” Floyd, Jr.
Survivors are his wife of 16 years, Jan Fennell Floyd of Odum; sons, Blake Floyd of Athens; Jared Floyd of Hinesville; Tyler Floyd of Brunswick; daughter, Danielle Floyd-Grimes of Richmond Hill; step-daughters, Tori Shaw of Brunswick and Georgia Akins of Savannah; several grandchildren, aunts, uncles, nieces, and nephews.
Funeral services were held at 2:00 p.m., Friday, December 13, 2019, at Big Creek Primitive Baptist Church with Elder Jerry Lightsey officiating.
Interment followed in Big Creek Church Cemetery with full military honors.
Active pallbearers were the members of the Patriot Guard.
Visitation was held from 1:00 to 2:00 p.m. prior to service at the church.
Rinehart and Sons Funeral Home of Jesup was in charge of arrangements.
ROBERT M. “MIKE” FLOYD
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)