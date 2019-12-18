George Madison “G.M.” Daniels, age 77 of Baxley, passed away Thursday, December 12, 2019 in Orange Park Medical Center.
Mr. Daniels was born September 7, 1942 in Appling County and was a member at Red Oak Baptist Church. He was a Shriner and Mason and a member of the University of Georgia Bulldog Club and Appling County Young Farmers. Mr. Daniels was a Retired Civil Engineer with Georgia DOT and was preceded in death by his parents, Cecil and Geneva Moody Brown and a brother, Donnie Brown.
Survivors include his wife of 50 years, Betty Jo Daniels of Baxley; daughters and a son-in-law, Suzette Daniels of Statesboro and Pam and Byron Holder of Rocky Face; brothers, Bobby Brown of Pooler and Ricky Brown of Walterboro, SC. Grandchildren, Madison Shaw, Audrey Grace and Grant Holder.
Funeral services were held at 3:00 pm Saturday, December 14, 2019 at Red Oak Baptist Church with Rev. Robbie Gill and Rev. Ron Ross officiating.
Interment followed in Baxley Graveyard.
Active pallbearers were Bobby Jon Head, Brandon Head, Stephen Hale, Darren Hale, Donald Brown, Rodney Williams, Stacy Williams and Zach Williams.
Honorary pallbearers were Mr. and Mrs. Delmus Hale, Mr. and Mrs. Jerry Blanton and all friends in attendances.
Musical selections were rendered by Elaine Edwards and Pam Williams.
Arrangements were under the direction of Swain Funeral Home.
GEORGE MADISON “G.M.” DANIELS
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)