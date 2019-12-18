First Methodist Church building and Holy Bible survive flames

Kelly Turner
Wednesday, December 18. 2019
By Jamie Gardner

In the photo, Pastor Steve Meguiar holds First United Methodist Church’s Holy Bible that was inside the lectern in the church sanctuary Monday morning. Even though the lectern and many items inside were destroyed by fire, as evidenced in the photos, the Bible and even the stand holding the Bible amazingly were unharmed.

On Sunday afternoon, the church suffered fire and heavy smoke damage as a result of a fire that started near the altar area inside the main sanctuary of the church. The historic downtown sanctuary building was completed in 1929 on South Main.

Pastor Meguiar told the newspaper that the church is so appreciative of the support that was rendered on Sunday and since the incident occurred. He stated that a local citizen, Carroll Weaver, was traveling east on Bay Street and came to a stop at the Main Street intersection. The pastor said that Weaver noticed smoke coming from the roof of the building and pulled over to one of the church parking lots. Weaver then...

