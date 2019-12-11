The subject matter of this week’s opinion is one that is both deeply painful and equally disturbing. It’s one that, unfortunately, doesn’t get enough attention as is necessary to curb the dreadful sickness of the sexual abuse perpetrated upon helpless children. Last week, a parent who shall remain anonymous for obvious reasons, entrusted a friend with the detailed account of alleged sexual abuse discovered to have been enacted upon their five year-old child. It was enough to have the person seeing red and trying not to contemplate certain activities that would be deemed appropriate for the individual said to be responsible. This was truly one of those occasions when they had to be reminded of their claim to Christianity.
It’s difficult to even imagine what could possibly enter the mind of an otherwise sane person that would prompt them to project such behaviors upon an innocent, helpless child. One is left to question what rational thoughts could convince individuals such behaviors are desired by children, let alone, right. Many times it’s discovered that the perpetrator...
Stolen innocence
