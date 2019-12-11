Jimmie Ree Branch Miles, age 76, of Baxley died Wednesday, December 4, 2019 at the Appling Healthcare System.
Mrs. Miles was born October 18, 1943 in Appling County to the late James “Jim” Branch and the late Marie Davis Branch. She was co-owner and office manager for M & S Inc., Miles Stockyard and Wayne Co. Stockyard. Mrs. Miles was preceded in death by her husband, Henry Grady “Buster” Miles, Jr. and a son in law, Steve Eason.
Survivors include her daughters and son-in-law, Scarlett and Tim Copeland of Baxley and Debbie Eason of Baxley; son, Henry Grady Miles, III of Baxley; sister, Vicky Carter of Baxley; brothers, Henry Branch, Harry Branch and Paul Branch all of Baxley. Nine grandchildren, nine great-grandchildren and several nieces and nephews also survive.
Funeral services were held Saturday, December 7, 2019 at 2:00 pm at Spring Branch Baptist Church with the Rev. Robert Wigley, Rev. Joe Ferguson and Rev. Rick Brown officiating and a eulogy by Alexandria Copeland Brooks.
Entombment followed in Omega Cemetery.
Active pallbearers were Miles Eason, Jarrod Eason, Chris Brooks, Scott Branch, Eric Branch, Brandon Morley and Trey Strickland.
Musical selections were rendered by Henry Branch, Daffani Eason, Vega Eason and Lawanda Medders.
Arrangements were under the direction of Swain Funeral Home.
