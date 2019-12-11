DERWON M WILKERSON

Kelly Turner
Wednesday, December 11. 2019
Mr. Derwon M. Wilkerson was born May 4, 1975 in Appling County. He worked at J. Hiers Co. He was the son of Mr. Ulyssess Wilkerson and Mrs. Linda Wilkerson, of Baxley. Derwon received his education in the public schools of Appling County. He was called home on December 4, 2019.

He leaves to cherish his memories: a loving wife: Keta Lindsy-Wilkerson; four sons: Joshua, Justin, A’lyous, and Dejuan Jr.; three daughters: Jasmine, Charity, and Savannah; six grandchildren; a devoted father and mother: Ulyssess Wilkerson and Linda Wilkerson; two sisters: Donna Wilkerson and Lavonna Ogden; two brothers: Seddrick Wilkerson and Jonathan Wilkerson; a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends.

Funeral Services were held Sunday, December 8, 2019 at First Pleasant Hill Missionary Baptist Church at 2:00 p.m. with the Rev. Apostle Troy Williams presiding.

Honorary pallbearers were Jonathan Wilkerson, Seddrick Wilkerson, Joshua Wilkerson, Justin Wilkerson, Logan Wilkerson, Timothy Jones, Hymi Paulk, George Paulk, Rickey Paulk, Reese Paulk, Lenny Drake, and friends.

Musical selections were rendered by the choir, Keith Hill, and Minister Peggy Fletcher.

Funeral services entrusted to Brown Funeral Home.
