Larry Virgil Lightsey, age 63, of Odum, passed away Wednesday, December 4, 2019 in Jesup after a short illness and under the care of Hospice of South Georgia.
Mr. Lightsey was born June 8, 1956 in Surrency, Georgia to the late Rufus Clinton Lightsey and the late Agnes Griffis Lightsey. He was a self employed Truck Driver and was preceded in death by a sister, Veda Nell Griffis.
Survivors include his wife, Cheryl Lightsey of Odum; two step-daughters, Angela Ingram of Orlando, FL and Amanda Mapstone of Mt. Dora, FL; sister, Mattie Lou Griffis; brothers, Eugene L. Lightsey, Ray R. Lightsey & Jerry L. Lightsey. Five step-grandchildren also survive.
Funeral services were held Sunday, December 8, 2019 at 3:00 p.m. at the Chapel of Swain Funeral Home with the Rev. James Carter officiating and a eulogy by Angie Ingram.
Interment will follow in Zion Church of God Cemetery.
Active pallbearers were Chandler Dixon, Noah Lightsey, Kelly Lightsey, Lane Binder, Tucker Ingram and Jeff Lightsey.
Honorary pallbearers were Robert “Buddy” Griffis, Buzzy Queen, Hospice of South Georgia, Charles Spell and Charles Dubberly.
Arrangements were under the direction of Swain Funeral Home.
LARRY VIRGIL LIGHTSEY
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)