LARRY VIRGIL LIGHTSEY

Posted by
Kelly Turner
in Obituaries
Wednesday, December 11. 2019
Comments (0)
Larry Virgil Lightsey, age 63, of Odum, passed away Wednesday, December 4, 2019 in Jesup after a short illness and under the care of Hospice of South Georgia.

Mr. Lightsey was born June 8, 1956 in Surrency, Georgia to the late Rufus Clinton Lightsey and the late Agnes Griffis Lightsey. He was a self employed Truck Driver and was preceded in death by a sister, Veda Nell Griffis.

Survivors include his wife, Cheryl Lightsey of Odum; two step-daughters, Angela Ingram of Orlando, FL and Amanda Mapstone of Mt. Dora, FL; sister, Mattie Lou Griffis; brothers, Eugene L. Lightsey, Ray R. Lightsey & Jerry L. Lightsey. Five step-grandchildren also survive.

Funeral services were held Sunday, December 8, 2019 at 3:00 p.m. at the Chapel of Swain Funeral Home with the Rev. James Carter officiating and a eulogy by Angie Ingram.

Interment will follow in Zion Church of God Cemetery.

Active pallbearers were Chandler Dixon, Noah Lightsey, Kelly Lightsey, Lane Binder, Tucker Ingram and Jeff Lightsey.

Honorary pallbearers were Robert “Buddy” Griffis, Buzzy Queen, Hospice of South Georgia, Charles Spell and Charles Dubberly.

Arrangements were under the direction of Swain Funeral Home.
Bookmark and Share
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)
No comments
Add Comment
E-Mail addresses will not be displayed and will only be used for E-Mail notifications.

To prevent automated Bots from commentspamming, please enter the string you see in the image below in the appropriate input box. Your comment will only be submitted if the strings match. Please ensure that your browser supports and accepts cookies, or your comment cannot be verified correctly.
CAPTCHA

 
   
 
Submitted comments will be subject to moderation before being displayed.
 
Content copyright ©The Baxley News-Banner