Nobles Funeral Home and Crematory announces the funeral services for Mrs. Diane Altman Knight, age 63, who passed away Wednesday, December 4, 2019 at her residence. She was a native of Appling County living at Rt 1 in Hortense for 36 years before returning to Baxley in 2013. Mrs. Knight was a retired CNA and a retired bus driver with the Brantley County School System.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Ottis and Carolyn Toler Altman and brother, Russell Altman.
Survivors include her husband Lloyd Knight of Baxley; three daughters, Rose Toler and husband Steve of Hazlehurst, Patsy Dickey and husband Leon of Cedar Crossing and Shirlene Jackson and husband Sidney of Baxley; three grandchildren, Jodie Toler of Hazlehurst, Clint Taylor and wife Marie of Baxley and Brandi Wells of California; five great grandchildren; one brother, Dewey Altman and wife Shirley of Baxley and one sister Joann Bellew and husband Donald of Baxley; several nieces, nephews and other family also survive.
Funeral services were held Saturday, December 7, 2019 at 12:00 p.m. from the Nobles Funeral Home Chapel with the Reverend Earl Wiggins, Reverend Steve Toler and Reverend Michael McClintock officiating.
Interment followed in the Bethel Freewill Baptist Church Cemetery.
Visitation was held from 10:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. prior to funeral services at the funeral home on Saturday.
Active Pallbearers were Danny Orvin, Junior Harden, Chris Wiggins, HB Orvin, Cricket Taylor, Scott Sumner, Jeremy Wiggins and Jeff Herrington.
Honorary pallbearers were all family and friends in attendance.
Nobles Funeral Home and Crematorywas honored to serve the family of Mrs. Diane Altman Knight.
DIANE ALTMAN KNIGHT
