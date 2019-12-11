Rembert L. “Peanut” Branch, age 68, of Baxley passed away Wednesday, December 4, 2019 at Memorial Health University Medical Center in Savannah.
Mr. Branch was born June 28, 1951 in Appling County to the late Lem Branch and the late Virdia Higgins Branch. He was a member of Friendship Congregational Christian Church. Mr. Branch was a member of the Baxley Mini Pullers, Appling County Young Farmers and was a truck driver for J. M. Forestry and Steel Structures and was retired from the City of Baxley Public Works Department.
Survivors include his wife, Ann Branch of Baxley; daughters and sons in law, Tanya and Jim Lawrence, Lia and Robert Pearce and Tasha and Stacey Carter all of Baxley; a sister and brother in law, Sally and James Godfrey of Baxley; brothers and sister in law, Ronnie Branch and Charlie and Sue Branch all of Baxley. Eleven grandchildren, three great grandchildren and several nieces and nephews also survive.
Funeral services were held Saturday, December 7, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at the Chapel of Swain Funeral Home with the Rev. Fred Anderson officiating.
Interment followed in the Baxley Graveyard.
Active Pallbearers were James Hayes, Stacey Carter, Robert Pearce, Jim Lawrence, Cliff Branch and Jerry Branch.
Honorary Pallbearers were the Baxley Mini Pullers and all friends in attendance.
Musical selections were rendered by Samuel Lawrence, Kristin Clifton and Shelly Fearington.
Arrangements were under the direction of Swain Funeral Home.
REMBERT L. “PEANUT” BRANCH
