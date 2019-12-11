REMBERT L. “PEANUT” BRANCH

Posted by
Kelly Turner
in Obituaries
Wednesday, December 11. 2019
Comments (0)
Rembert L. “Peanut” Branch, age 68, of Baxley passed away Wednesday, December 4, 2019 at Memorial Health University Medical Center in Savannah.

Mr. Branch was born June 28, 1951 in Appling County to the late Lem Branch and the late Virdia Higgins Branch.  He was a member of Friendship Congregational Christian Church.  Mr. Branch was a member of the Baxley Mini Pullers, Appling County Young Farmers and was a truck driver for J. M. Forestry and Steel Structures and was retired from the City of Baxley Public Works Department.

Survivors include his wife, Ann Branch of Baxley; daughters and sons in law, Tanya and Jim Lawrence, Lia and Robert Pearce and Tasha and Stacey Carter all of Baxley; a sister and brother in law, Sally and James Godfrey of Baxley; brothers and sister in law, Ronnie Branch and Charlie and Sue Branch all of Baxley. Eleven grandchildren, three great grandchildren and several nieces and nephews also survive.

Funeral services were held Saturday, December 7, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at the Chapel of Swain Funeral Home with the Rev. Fred Anderson officiating.

Interment followed in the Baxley Graveyard.

Active Pallbearers were James Hayes, Stacey Carter, Robert Pearce, Jim Lawrence, Cliff Branch and Jerry Branch.

Honorary Pallbearers were the Baxley Mini Pullers and all friends in attendance.

Musical selections were rendered by Samuel Lawrence, Kristin Clifton and Shelly Fearington.
 
Arrangements were under the direction of Swain Funeral Home.
Bookmark and Share
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)
No comments
Add Comment
E-Mail addresses will not be displayed and will only be used for E-Mail notifications.

To prevent automated Bots from commentspamming, please enter the string you see in the image below in the appropriate input box. Your comment will only be submitted if the strings match. Please ensure that your browser supports and accepts cookies, or your comment cannot be verified correctly.
CAPTCHA

 
   
 
Submitted comments will be subject to moderation before being displayed.
 
Content copyright ©The Baxley News-Banner