By Jamie Gardner
On Tuesday, December 3, at a meeting of the Appling County Board of Commissioners, County Manager Lee Lewis reported to the commission that the county would move forward with a special election to be held in March to replace former County Chairman Lewis Parker (see page 5a for advertisement calling for special election). Parker resigned on September 3 and still had approximately three years remaining in his term. The manager stated that state legislators told him they would only introduce legislation to change the county’s form of government if it was not a unanimous decision by the commissioners.
At the commission’s meeting held in November, board members voted 3-1 in favor of doing away with the chairman’s position. Commissioners Ronnie Rentz, Charlie Leggett and Daryl Edwards all voted in favor of the motion to change the county’s form of government. Commissioner Theodore Wilkerson opposed the motion, and Commissioner Sarah Boatright, who was serving as vice chair, did not signify a vote.
After Lewis shared this information, Commissioner Ronnie Rentz stated that he would like legislation introduced that would allow a question to be presented to the citizens at an upcoming election that would let voters decide to keep or do away with the chairman’s position. There was discussion among the commissioners and members of the public. After considerable discussion, the commissioners voted unanimously to have legislation drafted that would allow the citizens the opportunity to vote on the matter. It was stated that this would...
Election will be held to fill chair position
