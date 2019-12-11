According to a report from the Georgia Insurance and Safety Fire Commissioner’s office, shortly after 11:50 p.m. on December 3, the Appling County Fire Department responded to a residential fire located at 382 Ed Carter Road in Baxley. When emergency personnel made their way inside the home, they discovered the body of Derwon M. Wilkerson, 44, of Baxley, in one of the bedrooms.
The single-wide, two-bedroom mobile home was completely destroyed by the blaze. The cause of this fire is still being investigated, but initial reports indicate the fire started in the area of the kitchen and living room. The body of the deceased was turned over to the Appling County Coroner’s Office, where an autopsy is set to be performed. Two other occupants, including one juvenile, were also injured in the fire. The injured adult received treatment at Appling HealthCare, but the juvenile was flown to the Augusta Burn Center to be treated for severe burns.
“It is believed that the two adults woke up to the fire and were unable to get to a juvenile on the other side of the home. They quickly escaped through a window and Mr. Wilkerson re-entered the structure through a window in the juvenile’s bedroom,” said Insurance and Safety Fire Commissioner John F. King. “He was able to assist in getting the juvenile out of the home, but unfortunately...
To continue reading this article subscribe to The Baxley News-Banner by calling 912-367-2468 or by following this link http://www.baxleynewsbanner.com/pages/online_edition.html
Heroic father went back in to save child
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)