Appling 12U team captures state title

Posted by
Kelly Turner
in Headlines, News
Wednesday, December 11. 2019
The Appling County Recreation 12u All-Star Football Team won the GRPA Class C State Championship on Sunday, December 8, in Effingham County. On Saturday the team beat Dodge County by a score of 38-8 to advance to the championship game. The Appling squad then faced a tough Jeff Davis team on Sunday and defeated them by a score of 30-22 to claim the title. Team members include...

