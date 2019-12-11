The Appling County Recreation 12u All-Star Football Team won the GRPA Class C State Championship on Sunday, December 8, in Effingham County. On Saturday the team beat Dodge County by a score of 38-8 to advance to the championship game. The Appling squad then faced a tough Jeff Davis team on Sunday and defeated them by a score of 30-22 to claim the title. Team members include...
To continue reading this article subscribe to The Baxley News-Banner by calling 912-367-2468 or by following this link http://www.baxleynewsbanner.com/pages/online_edition.html
Appling 12U team captures state title
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)