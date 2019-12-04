Juanita Hutto Purcell, of Bremen and formerly of Baxley, died Saturday, November 23, 2019 at Tanner Medical Center in Carrollton.
Mrs. Purcell was a native of Surrency and was the daughter of the late Samuel Preston Hutto and the late Mary Burke Hutto. She was a member of First Baptist Church in Baxley where she served in the Beginner Department and Nursery. She was retired from SunTrust Bank.
Mrs. Purcell was also preceded in death by her husband, Glenn Nichols Purcell and a sister, Geneva Holland.
Survivors include her daughter, Cheryl Purcell Williamson of Bremen; sister, Mattie Lee Branch of Jackson, SC; and grandchildren, Kyle Williamson and Kelanie Clotfelter. Several nieces and nephews also survive.
The funeral services were held at 12:30 p.m. in the Sanctuary of First Baptist Church with the Rev. Joe Ferguson, Rev. Rick Brown, and Rev. R. M. Warren officiating and a eulogy was given by Kyle Williamson.
Interment followed in the Hutto Family Cemetery.
Active pallbearers were Keith Branch, Michael Beecher, Jim Clotfelter, Randy Holland, Kyle Williamson, Preston Williamson, Owen Clotfelter, Lincoln Clotfelter, and Noah Clotfelter.
Honorary pallbearers were the Queen Esther Sunday School Class and the Joy Group of First Baptist Church.
Musical selections were rendered by David Williams
Memorial contributions may be made to First Baptist Church Building Fund (P.O. Box 346 Baxley, Georgia 31515).
Arrangements were under the direction of Swain Funeral Home.
