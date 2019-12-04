Nobles Funeral Home and Crematory announces the funeral services for Sarah Beck Butler, 83, who passed away Monday, November 25, 2019 at Oxley Park in Lyons. She was a native and lifelong resident of Appling County. Mrs. Butler was a member of Sand Hill Creek Baptist Church and a retired seamstress.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Kennon F. Butler; a son, Ralph Butler; parents, Arthur and Dora Crosby Beck; and sister, Betty Jean Beck Pennington.
Survivors include her five children, Beverly Brown and husband Wendell of Baxley, Freddy Butler and wife Lynn of Baxley, Lamar Butler and wife Vicky of Clanton, AL, Roy Melvin Butler of Baxley and Charles Edward Butler and wife Denise of Baxley; ten grandchildren, Wendy Thomas, Randy Brown, Katie Butler Wilson, Megan Butler Gray, Wayne Butler, Brandi Little, Michael Butler, Michelle Crapps, Allison Williamson and Jared Crapps; ten great grandchildren, one great grandchild and one sister, Christine Beck DeLoach of Lake Park.
Funeral services were held Wednesday, November 27, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. from the Nobles Funeral Home Chapel with the Reverend Brad Park and Reverend Doug Weisel officiating.
Interment followed in the Miles Chapel Church Cemetery.
Visitation was held one hour prior to funeral services at the funeral home.
Active Pallbearers were Michael Butler, Wayne Butler, Stacy Williams, Randy Brown, Ryan Powers, Randall Odum and Chevy Little.
Honorary pallbearers were all in attendance.
Friends and family may sign the online guest book at noblesfh.com.
Nobles Funeral Home and Crematory was honored to serve the family of Mrs. Sarah Beck Butler.
SARAH BECK BUTLER
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)