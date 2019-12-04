Carolyn Elaine Akridge, 66, died Sunday, November 24, 2019 in the Appling Healthcare System.
Ms. Akridge was born June 13, 1953 in Cairo, to the late Charles Greenberry Akridge and the late Patricia Bush Akridge Sheffield. She was a CNA at Twin Oaks Convalescent Center and was preceded in death by a sister, Deborah Sheffield and brother, Ronald Sheffield.
Survivors include her sisters, Cynthia Holcombe of Orange Park, FL and Sandra Rowell of Killeen, TX; her life partner, Terry Arnett of Baxley; three nieces, Carrie Passailaigue, Cassandra Hower both of Baxley and Sue McCrary of Muskegon, MI; three nephews, James Hedberg of New Lenox, IL, Devin Rowell of Killeen, TX, Wayne Butler of Baxley and several great nieces and nephews and beloved pets.
A Memorial Service was held Wednesday, November 27, 2019 at 2:00 p.m. at the Chapel of Swain Funeral Home with Bishop Randy Sellers and Pastor Agnes Sellers officiating.
Arrangements were under the direction of Swain Funeral Home.
CAROLYN ELAINE AKRIDGE
