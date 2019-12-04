Baxley Church of God holds groundbreaking ceremony for new sanctuary

Kelly Turner
Wednesday, December 4. 2019
On Sunday, December 1, Baxley Church of God held a special groundbreaking service for its new sanctuary. Construction is set to get underway in the next few weeks. Shown above are the trustees, elders, lead church pastor, state bishop and general contractor for the project preparing to break ground. They are, l-r, Joe Edenfield, Chris Rentz, Bobby Edenfield, Anthony Ball, Dale Smith, Lead Pastor Lamar Lee, State Administrative Bishop Gary Lewis, Joey Hiers, Gene Doyle, Danny Smith, Mike Carter, General Contractor Robert Tillman and William Hand. The new facility will be 22,500 sq. ft. with a seating capacity of 886. The new sanctuary will connect with the present sanctuary and with the administrative and youth buildings. Pastor Lee said,...

