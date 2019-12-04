By Jamie Gardner
He was simply known to many in southeast Georgia as “Doc.” Dr. Esco Hall, Jr. passed away on November 25. He was the owner and operator of Appling Animal Hospital and Baxley Funeral Home.
In addition, Dr. Hall served on the Baxley City Council as the District II Councilman for 36 years. He also served as Mayor Pro Tem for the city for 22 years. He was the first African-American to be elected to the Baxley City Council and had just been reelected to another term on the council.
Dr. Hall once told this reporter that he felt that one of the most important accomplishments he was part of was helping to get districting in the city and county. He explained that prior to 1983, there were no districts in the county and city and members were elected at large. Dr. Hall stated that prior to districting, it was difficult for an African-American to...
Long-time councilman, veterinarian passes
