“Be thankful,” Mama told me every Thanksgiving of my childhood. She’d stand at the table chopping onions, celery, and peppers for her famous dressing. “We have so much to be thankful for.”
Up to my elbows in dish water, I had my doubts. Mama used every pot, pan, and utensil in her ample kitchen for her holiday dinners, and my job was to wash them so she could use them again if necessary.
“Is Aunt Beatrice coming this year,” I asked, trying to sound nonchalant.
“Now, MaryAnn, you know she is,” Mama said, shaking her paring knife at me for emphasis. “She’s family, and whether or not you like all her complaining, she’ll be here, and she’ll be complaining as usual. We’ll make her welcome, nonetheless. That means you, too, if you know what’s good for you. Do you understand me?”
“Yes, ma’am. I wouldn’t be rude to her.”
I understood her well and I understood very well what was good for me.
Mama pulled the pumpkin pies from the oven and pushed the turkey and stuffing in. As she peeled the red rind from the hoop cheese, she dropped the macaroni into boiling water.
“You could show a little sympathy for a sick old lady,” she lectured me. “Any of us could be in her condition some day.”
“If I am, I hope I won’t sit around whining about it all the time. She doesn’t speak; she whines. All the time...
