WALTER ROBERT MARLOWE, SR

Posted by
Kelly Turner
in Obituaries
Wednesday, November 27. 2019
Comments (0)
Walter Robert Marlowe, Sr., 95, of Baxley passed away Monday, November 18, 2019 at his residence under the care of family, friends and Comfort Care Hospice.

Mr. Marlowe was born July 29, 1924 in Appling County to the late Jacob Robert Crapps and the late Eudell Crosby Crapps. He was a veteran of the United States Army having served in World War II.  Mr. Marlowe was a self employed entrepreneur.
 
In addition to his parents, Mr. Marlowe was preceded in death by his wife, Edna Louise Slye Marlowe.

Survivors include his daughters, Susan Marlowe Havsguard of Forrest Falls, CA and Lynn Marlowe Smith of Riverside, CA; a son, Robert Walter Marlowe, Jr. of Riverside, CA; sisters, Eloise McDowell and Alice Smallwood both of Baxley. Eight grandchildren, nineteen great-grandchildren, two great-great grandchildren and a host of nieces and nephews also survive.

A Graveside Service was held Wednesday, November 20, 2019 at 3:00 p.m. at Satilla Baptist Church Cemetery with the Rev. Tommy Daniels officiating.

Arrangements were under the direction of Swain Funeral Home.
Bookmark and Share
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)
No comments
Add Comment
E-Mail addresses will not be displayed and will only be used for E-Mail notifications.

To prevent automated Bots from commentspamming, please enter the string you see in the image below in the appropriate input box. Your comment will only be submitted if the strings match. Please ensure that your browser supports and accepts cookies, or your comment cannot be verified correctly.
CAPTCHA

 
   
 
Submitted comments will be subject to moderation before being displayed.
 
Content copyright ©The Baxley News-Banner