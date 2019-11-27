Walter Robert Marlowe, Sr., 95, of Baxley passed away Monday, November 18, 2019 at his residence under the care of family, friends and Comfort Care Hospice.
Mr. Marlowe was born July 29, 1924 in Appling County to the late Jacob Robert Crapps and the late Eudell Crosby Crapps. He was a veteran of the United States Army having served in World War II. Mr. Marlowe was a self employed entrepreneur.
In addition to his parents, Mr. Marlowe was preceded in death by his wife, Edna Louise Slye Marlowe.
Survivors include his daughters, Susan Marlowe Havsguard of Forrest Falls, CA and Lynn Marlowe Smith of Riverside, CA; a son, Robert Walter Marlowe, Jr. of Riverside, CA; sisters, Eloise McDowell and Alice Smallwood both of Baxley. Eight grandchildren, nineteen great-grandchildren, two great-great grandchildren and a host of nieces and nephews also survive.
A Graveside Service was held Wednesday, November 20, 2019 at 3:00 p.m. at Satilla Baptist Church Cemetery with the Rev. Tommy Daniels officiating.
Arrangements were under the direction of Swain Funeral Home.
