Mrs. Sally Ruth Johnson Boulineau, 79, of Hiawassee, passed away peacefully at her home surrounded by her family on Wednesday, November 20, 2019.
Sally was born in Baxley on July 31, 1940 to the late Hiram Francis and Lillie (Deen) Johnson. She was a member of Sharp Memorial United Methodist Church. Her hobbies included sewing, cooking and fishing. She served 31 years in education as a high school English teacher and principal, retiring from Garrett Elementary in Augusta.
Sally was preceded in death by her parents, H.F. and Lillie Johnson, and her brother, H.F. Johnson Jr.
She is survived by her loving husband of almost 60 years, William Franklin Boulineau; daughter and son-in-law, Pamela and Randy Oakley; son and daughter-in-law, Frank Jr. and Leigh Boulineau; sister, Carolyn Eunice; grandchildren, Zach Boulineau, Jordan Oakley, Logan Oakley, and Nathan Oakley; great grandchildren, Kynleigh Boulineau and R.J. Oakley.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to be made in Sally’s memory to Young Harris College Fine Arts Department or Young Harris College Women’s Softball Team.
Banister Funeral Home was honored to handle the arrangements for Mrs. Boulineau.
