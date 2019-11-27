DIANE HODGES

Posted by
Kelly Turner
in Obituaries
Wednesday, November 27. 2019
Comments (0)
Ms. Diane Hodges, 66 of Blackshear, passed away late Saturday evening, November 23, 2019, at her residence.

Born in Blackshear on July 8, 1953, she had lived in Pierce County all of her life.  Diane was a homemaker and was a member of Abundant Life Church.  She loved to go to church and listen to gospel music, to go bowling, watch westerns, and spend time with her grandchildren.

She was a daughter of the late Edward Harold and Glorise Stone Hodges.  She was also preceded in death by a sister, Brenda Sue Hodges.

Survivors include her daughter, Tabitha Marie Williams of St. Augustine, FL; four sisters, Cheryl Russell, Debra Ann Hodges Moody, and Vickie (Anthony) Miles all of Blackshear, and Lisa Marie (Mike) Young of Townsend; a brother, Doyle Edward Hodges of Blackshear; two grandchildren, Haley Williams and Shawn Williams; two great grandchildren, Levi and Matthew; and several nieces, nephews, and other relatives.
 
A memorial service for Diane will be held Sunday afternoon, December 1, 2019, at 2:00 from the Pearson-Dial Chapel.

The family will receive friends at the funeral home one hour prior to the service.

Memorialization will be by cremation.

The family would like to thank the doctors, nurses, and Hospice Satilla staff for all of the love and care they have shown to not only Diane but to all of her family. 

Sympathy may be expressed by signing the online register at www.pearsondial.com.

Pearson-Dial Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Bookmark and Share
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)
No comments
Add Comment
E-Mail addresses will not be displayed and will only be used for E-Mail notifications.

To prevent automated Bots from commentspamming, please enter the string you see in the image below in the appropriate input box. Your comment will only be submitted if the strings match. Please ensure that your browser supports and accepts cookies, or your comment cannot be verified correctly.
CAPTCHA

 
   
 
Submitted comments will be subject to moderation before being displayed.
 
Content copyright ©The Baxley News-Banner