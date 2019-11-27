Ms. Diane Hodges, 66 of Blackshear, passed away late Saturday evening, November 23, 2019, at her residence.
Born in Blackshear on July 8, 1953, she had lived in Pierce County all of her life. Diane was a homemaker and was a member of Abundant Life Church. She loved to go to church and listen to gospel music, to go bowling, watch westerns, and spend time with her grandchildren.
She was a daughter of the late Edward Harold and Glorise Stone Hodges. She was also preceded in death by a sister, Brenda Sue Hodges.
Survivors include her daughter, Tabitha Marie Williams of St. Augustine, FL; four sisters, Cheryl Russell, Debra Ann Hodges Moody, and Vickie (Anthony) Miles all of Blackshear, and Lisa Marie (Mike) Young of Townsend; a brother, Doyle Edward Hodges of Blackshear; two grandchildren, Haley Williams and Shawn Williams; two great grandchildren, Levi and Matthew; and several nieces, nephews, and other relatives.
A memorial service for Diane will be held Sunday afternoon, December 1, 2019, at 2:00 from the Pearson-Dial Chapel.
The family will receive friends at the funeral home one hour prior to the service.
Memorialization will be by cremation.
The family would like to thank the doctors, nurses, and Hospice Satilla staff for all of the love and care they have shown to not only Diane but to all of her family.
