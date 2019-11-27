Morris E. Harrell, 90, of Baxley died Tuesday, November 19, 2019 at his residence under the care of Comfort Care Hospice.
Mr. Harrell was born May 14, 1929 in White Oak, to the late Willie Harrell and the late Lovie Walker Harrell. He was a veteran of the United States Army having served in the Korean War. Mr. Harrell was a member of Hazlehurst Church of Christ and retired from Georgia Power Company. He was a good and gentle man who was a serious fisherman and was loved and respected by family and friends. Mr. Harrell was a member of the Woodbine Antique Tractor Club.
In addition to his parents, Mr. Harrell was preceded in death by his wife, Dorothy Lee Usher Harrell and brothers, James Harrell, Elden Harrell & William Head.
Survivors include his daughters, Connie Odom of Waynesboro and Tammy Lairsey of Baxley; sons, Ricky Harrell of Waynesboro, Tony Harrell of Baxley and Bruce Harrell of White Oak; brother, Emory Head of Baxley. Eleven grandchildren, eighteen great grandchildren and one great-great grandchild also survive.
Funeral Services were held Friday, November 22, 2019 at 12:00 p.m. at the Chapel of Swain Funeral Home with Minister Bobby Lairsey officiating.
Interment followed in Harrell Cemetery in Camden County at 3:30 p.m.
Active pallbearers were Jason Lairsey, Jeromy Lairsey, Josh Odom, Brandon Phillips, Allen Harrell and Paul Anderson.
Arrangements were under the direction of Swain Funeral Home.
