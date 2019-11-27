Nobles Funeral Home and Crematory announces the funeral services for Mr. Robert E. Burkett, 81, who passed away Tuesday, November 19, 2019 at Appling Health Care Systems. He was a native of Coffee County living most of his life in Appling County. Mr. Burkett was a retired garment cutter working with Ship N Shore and Miller’s Western Wear and a member of Philippi Baptist Church.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Amos and Lois Cannon Burkett.
Survivors include his wife of 59 years, Billie Carter Burkett of Baxley; daughter, Debbie Little and husband John of Buckhead and three grandchildren, John Little and wife Kristen of McDonough, Paul Little of Buckhead and Rebecca Pikula and husband Josh of Covington.
Funeral services were held Thursday, November 21, 2019 at 3:00 p.m. from the Nobles Funeral Home Chapel with the Reverend Bill Stone officiating.
Interment followed in the Red Oak Baptist Church Cemetery.
Visitation was held one hour prior to funeral services at the funeral home.
Active Pallbearers were John Mark Little, Josh Pikula, Ricky Carter, Ricky Weaver, Randy Weaver and Aaron Weaver.
