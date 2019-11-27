Nobles Funeral Home and Crematory announces the services for Brian Keith Boatright, 48, who passed away Sunday, November 3, 2019 at his residence. He was a native of Jacksonville, FL living the past three years in Baxley.
Survivors include his son, Brian Keith Boatright, Jr. of Orlando, FL; parents, Edward and Betty Vaughn Boatright of Baxley; sister, April Boatright Cowden and husband Jeff of Jacksonville, FL and other family also survive.
Memorial services will be held by the family at a later date.
