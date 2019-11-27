HAPPY THANKSGIVING

Posted by
Kelly Turner
in Headlines, News
Wednesday, November 27. 2019
Comments (0)
The Baxley News-Banner will be closed on Thursday and Friday, November 28 and 29, for Thanksgiving. The deadline for all news articles and advertisements for the December 4 issue will be Monday, December 2 at 10:00 a.m. The office will resume normal business hours on Monday, December 2 at 8:30 a.m. Please feel free to use our 24-hour services. You can fax your news articles or advertisements to 912-367-0277 or email us at mail@baxleynewsbanner.com.
“On behalf of the employees of The Baxley News-Banner, we wish you a safe, happy and blessed Thanksgiving holiday,” said Editor and Publisher Jamie Gardner.
Bookmark and Share
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)
No comments
Add Comment
E-Mail addresses will not be displayed and will only be used for E-Mail notifications.

To prevent automated Bots from commentspamming, please enter the string you see in the image below in the appropriate input box. Your comment will only be submitted if the strings match. Please ensure that your browser supports and accepts cookies, or your comment cannot be verified correctly.
CAPTCHA

 
   
 
Submitted comments will be subject to moderation before being displayed.
 
Content copyright ©The Baxley News-Banner