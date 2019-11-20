Commissioners made decision based on incorrect information

By Jamie Gardner
The News-Banner has learned that the vote taken by the Appling County Commissioners on Tuesday, November 5, to eliminate the countywide elected chairman position was based on incorrect information given to the commissioners. Prior to the meeting, it is this newspaper’s understanding that at least one of the commissioners asked if a question could be placed on an upcoming election ballot. In other words, he wanted to know if the citizens/voters could decide what they want with regard to eliminating or keeping the position. Legal counsel for the commission Bob Highsmith and County Manager Lee Lewis told them it was their opinion that a question could not be placed on an upcoming election ballot.
This newspaper asked the manager to provide a copy of the state law that would restrict the county from placing a question on an upcoming ballot. After a period of time and research, Lewis reported back to this newspaper that he had received new information that states a question could be put on an upcoming election ballot.
In addition, The News-Banner asked County Commissioner Sarah Boatright, who represents District 1, why she did not cast a vote on this matter and she reported that she had been told by the county attorney that she could not vote since she is serving as the appointed vice chair. This newspaper contends that Boatright was elected to serve as Appling County Commissioner for District 1; therefore, that makes her a voting member of the commission regardless if she is appointed to the vice chair position or not. The newspaper has requested documentation as to why Highsmith told Boatright she could not vote and the newspaper is still awaiting...
