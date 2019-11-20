Curtis Martin Smith, Jr., age 84, of Baxley died Thursday, November 14, 2019 in Jesup.
Mr. Smith was born March 22, 1935 in Forsyth, Georgia to the late Curtis Martin Smith, Sr. and the late Catheryn Smith. He was a veteran of the United States Army. Mr. Smith was a faithful member of Big Oaks Church of God and was a Commercial Carrier serving Proco Industries and Williams Brothers Trucking for over 40 years.
Survivors include his wife, Dinah Shore Patterson Smith of Baxley; daughters, Donna Marie Crosby, Debra Sue Griffis both of Baxley, Pam Sanders of Forsyth, Janet Phillips of Jackson & Cathy Dunn of Forsyth; sons, James Keilah Williams & Gary Dewayne Williams both of Baxley; sister, Becky Smith of Forsyth; brother, Harold (Glenda) Smith of Forsyth. Ten grandchildren and several great grandchildren also survive.
Funeral services were held Saturday, November 16, 2019 at 1:00 p.m. at the Chapel of Swain Funeral Home with the Rev. Mark Grimes and Rev. Virginia Herrington officiating.
Interment followed in Appling Memorial Gardens with Military Honors.
Active pallbearers were Brandon Williams, Brandon Rewis, Daniel Williams, Chris Faulk, Jamie Patterson & Dominick Oehkle.
Honorary pallbearers were Big Oaks Church of God Adult Sunday School Class, Williams Brothers Trucking, Georgia Hospice and all friends in
attendance.
Musical selections were rendered by Debbie Taylor, Candace Williams, Debbie Griffis, Kevin Rewis and Brandon Rewis.
Arrangements were under the direction of Swain Funeral Home.
CURTIS MARTIN SMITH
