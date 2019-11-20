Mickey Orvin, age 67, of Baxley, died Thursday, November 14, 2019 in Memorial Health University Medical Center in Savannah.
Mr. Orvin was born February 12, 1952 in Jeff Davis County to the late Wade Horace Orvin and the late Carrie Lee Branch Orvin. He was a member of Sand Hill Creek Free Will Baptist Church where he served as the Sunday School Superintendant. Mr. Orvin was a claims adjuster for Armtech Insurance & Farm Service Agency and a member of the Appling County Touchdown Club.
In addition to his parents, Mr. Orvin was preceded in death by sisters, Jeanette Bowman, Wynell Bush, Marilyn Trogdon and brothers, R. L. Orvin and D. C. Orvin.
Survivors include his wife, Barbara Murphy Orvin of Baxley; sons and a daughter-in-law, Brandon and Hailey Orvin of Alma and Justin Orvin of Baxley; sisters, Annette Osborne of Baxley, Dorothy Osteen of Blackshear, Carrie Lee Bryant of Tallahassee, FL & Jackie Hayes of Brantley County; brothers, J. W. (Patricia) Orvin, H. B. (Janet) Orvin and Danny (Brenda) Orvin all of Baxley; mother-in-law, Sue Murphy of Baxley; sister-in-law, Billie Jean Orvin of Baxley; brother-in-law, Bob (Latrell) Trogdon of Alma; grandchildren, River & Chloe Orvin of Alma and Isla & Harbor Orvin of Baxley. Several nieces & nephews also survive.
Funeral Services were held Sunday, November 17, 2019 at 3:00 p.m. at Sand Hill Creek Free Will Baptist Church with the Rev. Karl Sexton, Rev. Thurman “Pet” Hayes, & Rev. Clint Bowman officiating.
Interment followed in the Church Cemetery.
Active Pallbearers were Lantz Orvin, Scotty Orvin, Steven Wright, Andy Orvin, Hunter Allen, & Robert Carter.
Honorary Pallbearers were all in attendance.
Musical selections were rendered by Stephanie Allen, Alan Johnson, Amber Boatright, Shawn Johnson, Beth Mann and the congregation.
Remembrances may be made to Sand Hill Creek Helping Hands Fund, 6822 County Farm Road, Baxley, GA 31513
Funeral Arrangements were under the direction of Swain Funeral Home.
MICKEY ORVIN
