JIMMY LAVERNE JONES

Jimmy L. (Jimbo) Jones was born to the late Eddie (Church) Jones and Mother Rose C. Jones on October 8, 1955. He worked as a diligent worker at Akso Nobel specialty chemical plant as a turpentine specialist for over twenty years. He became a faithful member of Pentecostal Holiness Church of Brunswick. Many knew him for his passion for hunting and love for sharing his hunting knowledge with the youth. Jimmy remained a great husband, father, brother, friend, and role model until God revealed his master plan and called him to his final resting place on November 12, 2019.
He was proceeded in death by three brothers, a sister-in-law, a niece and two nephews: Elder Edon Cray, Sr., Bobby Ferrell Jones, Wade Eddie Jones, Orma Jean Cray, Angie Cray, Edon La-Zandra Cray, Jr., and John C. Jones.
His laugh, love, and memories will forever be cherished by his wife, Deloris Jones, children, Kimberly Jones, James Jones, and Ashley Jones, siblings, Allen (Bernadette) Cray of Baxley, Charles Jones of Alabama, (special sister) Joyce (James) Carter of Baxley, Marie (Larry) Wilson of Miami, Florida, (special brother) Reginald (Monica) Jones of Baxley, Kenneth (Carolyn) Jones of Baxley, sisters-in-law and brothers-in-law Betty Miller, Lucy (Robert) Gallamore, Theresa Williams, David (Phillis) Williams, Troy Williams and Roy Williams, aunts and uncles, Etha Mae Cray, Evalena Arline, Christine Lewis, Velma Lewis, Alice Fraser, Ruby Wellmaker, Annie Williams, Valarie Ryan, Johnny Williams, and Arthur Williams, special nephew and nieces, Joshua Williams, Rita Carter and Zariah Carter. He also leaves to cherish his memory a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, other relatives and friends.
Funeral services were held Saturday, November 16, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at St. Paul Church of God in Christ with the Minister Daryl Cray presiding. Interment followed at Old Field Memorial Gardens.
Active Pallbearers were Trent Carter, Arthur Williams, Simeon Carter, Ja’Kaharis Jones, Josh Jones, and David Williams
Honorary Pallbearers were former co-workers at Akso Nobel Local 50812 and Ageless Mobley.
Professional services were entrusted to C.M. Brown Funeral Home
JIMMY LAVERNE JONES
