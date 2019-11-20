Nobles Funeral Home and Crematory announces the funeral services for Mr. Timothy Dale Johnson, 48, who passed away November 11, 2019 at his residence. He was a native and lifelong resident of Appling County and a mechanic.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Lloyd and Sarah Johnson.
Survivors include his son, Timothy Dale Johnson, II and wife Jennifer of Baxley; a daughter, Paige Johnson of Baxley; two grandchildren, Jeffery Johnson and Scarlett Rose Johnson of Baxley; brother, Allen Kidd; sister, Torrie Crapps of Baxley; aunt, Mary Crews and husband Billy of Baxley and a host of nieces and nephews.
Funeral services were held Friday, November 15, 2019 at 2:00 p.m. from the Nobles Funeral Home Chapel with Brother Randy Sellers and Pastor Agnes Sellers officiating.
Interment followed in the Miles Chapel Cemetery.
Visitation was held one hour prior to funeral services Friday at the funeral home.
Active Pallbearers were Donnie Hampton, Jason O’Berry, Maxwell Leggett, Henry Crosby, Randy Brown and Gene Batten.
Friends and family may sign the online guest book at noblesfh.com.
Nobles Funeral Home and Crematory was honored to serve the family of Mr. Timothy Dale Johnson.
TIMOTHY DALE JOHNSON
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)