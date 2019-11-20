Nobles Funeral Home and Crematory announces the funeral services for Mr. Willie Dyal, Jr., 70, who passed away Friday, November 15, 2019 at his residence under the care of Hospice of South Georgia. He was a native and lifelong resident of Appling County and a member of Satilla Baptist Church. Mr. Dyal was a retired sales manager at Tri-Chek and a former manager at Thompson Farm Supply.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Willie and Vinney Courson Dyal.
Survivors include his daughter, Melissa Branch and husband Ricky of Baxley; two grandchildren, Brianna Fleming of Hazlehurst and Thomas Fleming of Baxley; one great granddaughter, Paisley Fleming of Hazlehurst and numerous other family members also survive.
Funeral services were held Sunday, November 17, 2019 at 3;00 p.m. from the Nobles Funeral Home Chapel with the Elder Albert Dyal and Reverend Stanley Todd officiating.
Interment followed in the Hopewell United Methodist Church Cemetery.
Visitation was held one hour prior to funeral services at the funeral home.
Active Pallbearers were Thomas Fleming, Joey Duncan, Jeff Herrington, Terry Jackson, Clay Crosby and Mike Dyal.
In lieu of flowers remembrances may be made to Hospice of South Georgia at www.hospicesoga.org or 1625 Sunset BLVD, Jesup, GA 31545.
Friends and family may sign the online guest book at noblesfh.com.
Nobles Funeral Home and Crematory was honored to serve the family of Mr. Willie Dyal, Jr.
