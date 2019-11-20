Carroll Dane Bruce, Jr., 68, of Baxley, passed away Saturday, November 9, 2019 at his residence.
Mr. Bruce was born October 16, 1951 in Wayne County to the late Carroll Dane Bruce, Sr. and the late Aldine Kicklighter Bruce Karnoutsos. He was a member of the First Baptist Church of Alma. Mr. Bruce was a retired director of Appling County Emergency Management and was a Chapter Member of the American Red Cross.
In addition to his parents, Mr. Bruce was preceded in death by a brother, Robin Cleveland Bruce.
Survivors include his wife, Judy Williamson Bruce of Baxley; three sons & a daughter-in-law, Carroll Dane (Heather) Bruce, III, Anthony Kirt Bruce and Bucky Shuan Bruce all of Baxley; sister, Mia Katrina Karnoutsos of Baxley; brother-in-law and sister in law, Roy and Kay Williamson of Baxley.
Eight grandchildren and two great grandchildren also survive.
A private committal service was held Thursday, November 14, 2019 at 4:00 p.m. at Carter Cemetery with the Rev. Ronnie Rentz officiating.
Arrangements were under the direction of Swain Funeral Home.
